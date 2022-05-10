Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 57 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday. GT are currently second in the IPL 2022 points table with 16 points from 11 games, including eight wins and three defeats. The Hardik Pandya-led side will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways after losing their previous two fixtures.

Here's how GT could line-up vs LSG:

Wriddhiman Saha: Wriddhiman Saha was dominating against MI and smacked 55 runs off 40 balls, including six fours and two maximums. He will be aiming to build on his batting form against LSG.

Shubman Gill: Just like his opening partner, Shubman Gill was also in good batting form and hammered 52 runs off 36 balls vs MI. He also slammed six fours and two maximums.

Hardik Pandya: The Gujarat Titans captain had a rare off night against MI this season. He will be aiming to bounce back to form in the upcoming game.

Sai Sudharsan: Sai Sudharsan could only muster 14 runs off 11 balls vs MI and will be aiming to put in a good display against LSG. He is expected to keep his place in the playing XI.

David Miller: The veteran South African couldn't perform the finisher's role against MI but has done so earlier in the season.

Rahul Tewatia: The all-rounder got unlucky and lost his wicket in the final over due to a run out. He has become a crucial cog in GT's unit and is expected to perform against LSG.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan was in good bowling form vs MI and took two wickets in four overs, conceding only 24 runs.

Pradeep Sangwan: Pradeep Sangwan accounted for the crucial dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav in the previous match and conceded 23 runs in three overs. He is expected to keep his place in the playing XI.

Lockie Ferguson: The New Zealand pacer has taken 12 wickets in 11 matches this season but has occasionally been expensive.

Alzarri Joseph: Alzarri Joseph took a wicket against MI but was also very expensive. He conceded 41 runs in four overs.

Mohammed Shami: Mohammed Shami has been GT's pace spearhead this season and has already taken 15 wickets in 11 games.