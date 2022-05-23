Delhi Capitals suffered a major heartbreak as they lost their final IPL 2022 match to Mumbai Indians and thus failed to qualify for the playoffs as Royal Challengers Bangalore went through. A major factor in DC's defeat was the 11-ball knock of 34 runs by Singaporean big-hitter Tim David, who swung the match in Mumbai's favour. But David could have been dismissed for a duck has DC captain Rishabh Pant decided to take review for a caught behind shout on the first ball that David had faced.

The indecision in the Delhi camp turned out to be a huge blunder as captain Rishabh Pant failed to take the review and the rest as they say is history. After the end of the match Pant said, "I thought there was something but everyone standing in the circle was not convinced enough so I was asking them 'should we go up' and at the end I didn't take the review," Pant said.

But former Australia spinner Brad Hogg isn't ready to buy Pant's explanation as he feels taking the review is solely the responsibility of the captain.

"Last night, Pant and Thakur were affected greatly when Tim David nicked through to the keeper, and the umpire did not give it out. Tim David went on and belted the Delhi Capitals out of the finals race. Firstly, let's go to Pant," said Hogg in an Instagram video.

"Pant can't go to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and say, 'He's nicked it, go upstairs' and pass the responsibility on. The responsibility of getting the review right is solely on Rishabh Pant. Last night, the responsibility affected him to hear the nick and back himself to go upstairs," he further added.

"We go to Thakur. Thakur is walking back to his mark for the final ball, looks up on the big screen, and the replay is there. Snicko shows Tim David had nicked it, and he had his man."

"All of a sudden he is thinking, 'Oh no, I've got to bowl this last ball to him. Pant should've gone up.' The next ball he is not focussed, over pitches it, and it goes for six. When things don't go your way, you've got to take a deep breath and re-focus," said the Australian.

Delhi Capitals finished two points behind Royal Challengers Bangalore and missed out on making the playoffs for the fourth straight season.