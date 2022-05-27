Rajasthan Royals will have their task cut out as a batting group, when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022 in Ahmedabad on Friday. RCB have a unique bowling attack and the presence of Harshal Patel means opposition teams need to attack from the start to ensure they don't have the pressure of going bug against the death overs specialist, who is a master of bowling economical spells.

A lot will depend on how Rajasthan's captain Sanju Samson bats in the top order as he is one man who has the ability to take the game from the opposition in a matter of a few overs.

Samson was at his free flowing best in the Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans too, but as has happened several times, he got out at a time when he looked set.

But Samson's 47 off 26 balls laid the foundation on which Jos Buttler created a big score, although it wasn't enough in the end.

Rajasthan's death bowling is an issue and they would need a big score up front if they do bat first.

Former RCB and New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori believes Samson knows only one way to bat and he should continue doing that.

Promoted

"I think Samson only plays one way and it is exciting to watch. I hope he can bat deep but I don't think he can change his style or tempo in this important game and who knows if he bats for a long period of time, he could produce a match winning performance," Vettori said ESPNCricinfo.

Even former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was of the same opinion and said that Samson "shouldn't set out" yo play a long innings.