Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has been fined 100 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's game against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, an official release stated on Saturday. Pant admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. Pant's teammate and all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been fined 50 percent of his match-fee for breaching the Code of Conduct.

Thakur admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

Pravin Amre, assistant coach of Delhi Capitals, has been fined 100 percent of his match-fee for breaching the Code of Conduct. He also faces a one-match ban for the offence.

Amre admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

In the final over of the match on Friday, Delhi Capitals needed 36 runs to win chasing 223. On the third delivery of the over, Rajasthan pacer Obed McCoy bowled a full-toss and Rovman Powell dispatched it for a six. However, the Delhi Capitals camp thought that it was a no-ball and the players started gesturing from the dugout.

Soon after that Pant was seen gesticulating towards the two batters - Powell and Kuldeep Yadav - to come off the field. Amre then stepped on to the field to talk to the on-field umpire Nitin Menon.

When Amre was talking to Menon, Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler walked towards the Delhi Capitals dugout to have a word with Pant.

In the end, Rajasthan Royals won the match against Delhi Capitals by 15 runs. Earlier, Jos Buttler smashed his third ton of the ongoing season to help RR post 222/2 in 20 overs.

