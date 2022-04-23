Delhi Capitals needed 36 runs to win off the final over against the Rajasthan Royals, but when Rovman Powell smashed two sixes off the first two balls, the Rishabh Pant-led side started to believe. On the third delivery of the over, Rajasthan pacer Obed McCoy bowled a full-toss and Rovman dispatched it for another six. However, the Delhi Capitals thought that it was a no-ball and the players started gesturing from the dugout. Soon after that Pant was seen gesticulating to the two batters come off the field.

It was then that assistant coach Shane Watson stepped in to speak to Rishabh Pant. However, after the conversation, Pant headed towards another assistant coach Pravin Amre and the former cricketer made his way to the pitch to talk to the on-field umpire Nitin Menon.

The pic of Watson speaking to Pant has now gone viral on social media.

"Watson said "go and do a Dhoni 2.0," tweeted one fan.

"Watson said "go and do a dhoni 2.0,"

"Shane Watson Saying Chote Bache Hai Kya After Seeing Rishabh Pant Calling His Team Back," tweeted another user.

"Shane Watson Saying Chote Bache Hai Kya After Seeing Rishabh Pant Calling His Team Back,"

"Thanks, Shane Watson, for rushing to Rishabh Pant and calming him down, He's young and there is so much to learn. Hope he doesn't repeat such thing ever again #IPL2022," another used commented on Twitter.

"Thanks, Shane Watson, for rushing to Rishabh Pant and calming him down, He's young and there is so much to learn. Hope he doesn't repeat such thing ever again #IPL2022,"

Rajasthan Royals pacer Obed McCoy had bowled a full-toss on the third ball of the over and the Delhi Capitals camp thought it was a definite no-ball. Pant was also seen making gestures to the on-field officials Nitin Menon and Nikhil Patwardhan.

When Amre was talking to the umpire, Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler had walked towards the Delhi Capitals dugout and had a word with Rishabh Pant as well.

In the end, Obed McCoy was able to deliver the final three balls on a good spot and Delhi Capitals stumbled to a 15-run loss. Earlier, Jos Buttler had smashed his third ton of the ongoing season to help RR post 222/2 in 20 overs.