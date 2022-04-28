Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. The Shreyas Iyer-led side is currently eighth in the IPL 2022 with six points from eight games, including three wins and five defeats. KKR will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways, having crashed to a narrow defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last match, losing by eight runs. Meanwhile, Delhi are seventh in the league standings with six points from seven fixtures (three victories and four defeats). One Net Run-Rate separates them. DC also lost their previous game, facing a 15-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 34.

Here's how KKR might line up against Delhi Capitals:

Aaron Finch: He didn't feature against Gujarat Titans as Sam Billings played in the opener's role. But Billings could only muster four runs off four balls and was dismissed by Mohammed Shami. The Aussie opener will be hoping to get his chance to impress, having hit a fine half-century the last time he played.

Venkatesh Iyer: Sunil Narine was promoted to top of the order in the previous two games and it didn't work out for KKR. Venkatesh Iyer is expected to be promoted back to his usual opener's slot, with the all-rounder struggling lower down the order.

Shreyas Iyer: The KKR captain is their top-scorer this season and has slammed 248 runs in eight fixtures, including two fifties.

Nitish Rana: He was dismissed cheaply against Gujarat, for two runs off seven balls only. He will be hoping to put in a good run of form.

Rinku Singh: He registered 35 runs off 28 balls, including four fours and a maximum against Gujarat, and is expected to be given a long run.

Andre Russell: The West Indies all-rounder was in good batting form against Gujarat and slammed 48 runs off 25 balls. Also, Russell bagged four wickets in a single over.

Sunil Narine: He has been impressive for KKR this year and has already taken six wickets in eight games, while being supremely economical.

Shivam Mavi: The pacer took a wicket against Gujarat in four overs and conceded 36 runs.

Umesh Yadav: The pacer has been in good form this year and is sixth in the Purple Cap race with 11 wickets in eight fixtures.

Promoted

Tim Southee: He was in excellent form against Gujarat and took three wickets in four overs.

Varun Chakaravarthy: He has been in poor form in the ongoing season and has only taken four wickets this year.