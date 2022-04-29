Kolkata Knight Riders lost their sixth game in nine outings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as they went down to Delhi Capitals on Thursday. The loss left the Shreyas Iyer-led side at the eighth spot in the 10-team table ahead of only Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Iyer was clearly a dejected man after the loss as he rued the lack of right combination. The two-time champions now have a lot of catch-up act to do in order to make it to the playoffs.

However, right at the start of the match between DC and KKR, 2011 ICC World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh pointed out how the KKR team combination was not right.

"I'm so surprised to see @patcummins30 sit out unless he's injured ? World class all rounder . If someone has had 2 3 tough games does it mean u stop believing in your match winners? cause they can win you 3 in a row aswell !!just my opinion ??????? #DCvKKR," he wrote.

Cummins, earlier in the tournament, had scored a 14-ball half-century against Mumbai Indians. However, he failed to replicate the same success with the ball and was dropped.

Iyer, after the match, said they needed to have a "stable batting lineup."

"It's been really difficult for the last few games because we are not able to set the right opening pair because lot of chopping and changing is happening, because some of the players are getting injured in between the games. It's really difficult to have a stable batting lineup as well as bowling," Iyer said.

"When you are playing this league, you need to have the right combination right from the first game. If you click, you can take it from there. I think we need to stick with what we've got right now and play some fearless cricket, not be very conservative in terms of decision-making. We have five matches remaining so we need to play our heart out give everything for the franchise."