In the first 10 games of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah failed to take wickets consistently and he just had five wickets but all this changed in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. Bumrah was at his fiery best and he rattled the opposition by unleashing yorkers and bouncers. The pacer went on to take five wickets, his maiden fifer in the cash-rich league.

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri hailed Bumrah, saying "class is permanent".

"Daddy showing who is the boss. Hope the young boys are watching. Class is permanent - @Jaspritbumrah93 @mipaltan #MIvsKKR #IPL2022," Shastri tweeted.

Bumrah returned with figures of 5-10 in his four overs. These figures are the pacer's best in the IPL. This helped Mumbai Indians restrict KKR to 165/9 in 20 overs.

Batting first, KKR posted 165/9 in 20 overs. Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana scored 43 runs each. At one stage, KKR were cruising at 123/2 in the 13th over, but from then on, Bumrah showed his class.

However, in the chase, no Mumbai Indians batter was able to stay at the crease for the long haul, and in the end, they were bundled out for 113. Cummins took three wickets while Andre Russell took two to help KKR register a 52-run win.

Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the points table with just 4 points.