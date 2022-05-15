Chennai Super Kings will face Gujarat Titans in their next IPL 2022 match on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They will come into the match having been knocked out of contention for a playoffs spot and with some off-field drama to deal with after Ambati Rayudu tweeted saying this would be his last IPL season and then going on to delete the tweet. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan later clarified that the veteran star would not be retiring at the end of the season. With this season out of their grasp, the defending champions may look to make changes and give chances to some youngsters.

Here's how CSK may line up against Gujarat Titans:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad has blown hot and cold this season and will be looking to finish the season strong.

Devon Conway: Devon Conway hit three back-to-back fifties before his controversial dismissal in the last match against Mumbai Indians. He will look to continue his fine form in his debut IPL season.

Mitchell Santner: Moeen Ali's form has been indifferent this season and CSK may look to give the New Zealand all-rounder another opportunity at the back end of the season.

Shivam Dube: Shivam Dube started IPL 2022 with a bang but his form tapered off. He will now be looking to regain the form he showed at the start of the competition and finish strong for the side.

Ambati Rayudu: Ambati Rayudu has been inconsistent this season and he will be in the limelight after his deleted retirement tweet.

MS Dhoni: MS Dhoni has been good with the bat and anchored CSK in their disastrous performance with the bat against MI.

Dwayne Bravo: Dwayne Bravo has been in fine form with the ball this season. He has picked 16 wickets in 10 matches so far and will look to add to his tally.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar: The all-rounder was one of the stars as India won the U-19 World Cup earlier this year, and with the season all but over for CSK, they may look to try out the youngster.

Maheesh Theekshana: The Sri Lankan mystery spinner has been one of the few positives for CSK this season, picking 12 wickets in nine matches. He has impressed with his ability to pick wickets in all phases of the match.

Promoted

Simarjeet Singh: The pacer impressed with the new ball against Mumbai Indians, registering figures of 1/22 as CSK did their best to defend a low total.

Mukesh Choudhary: Mukesh Choudhary's progress this season has been one to watch as he did brilliantly with the new ball in the absence of Deepak Chahar. He will look to add to his tally of 16 wickets in 11 matches.