Chennai Super Kings will look to keep their playoff hopes alive when they face bottom-placed Mumbai Indians in Match 59 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI, on the other hand, are already out of the tournament after crashing to a defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game. A defeat would end CSK's hopes of qualification, while MI will be playing for pride and revenge. CSK had beaten MI earlier this season, thanks to MS Dhoni's last over heroics.

When will the CSK vs MI IPL 2022 match be played?

The CSK vs MI IPL 2022 match will be played on Thursday, May 12.

Where will the CSK vs MI IPL 2022 match be played?

The CSK vs MI IPL 2022 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the CSK vs MI IPL 2022 match begin?

The CSK vs MI IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the CSK vs MI IPL 2022 match?

The CSK vs MI IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the CSK vs MI IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the CSK vs MI IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

