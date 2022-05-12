The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals sealed a decisive eight-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday to keep their playoff hopes alive in IPL 2022. So far, DC have won six games from 12 outings, and sit fifth in the points table. Following the conclusion of the match, former India all-rounder Ajay Jadeja felt that Pant has done a fine job while leading the team. Jadeja also said that DC head coach Ricky Ponting worked closely with Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, but backed the young wicketkeeper-batter to lead the side.

"Rishabh Pant's decisions have been good and he is an aggressive player. It seemed like he was playing a senior role very early in his career. The youth factor must stay intact. It was amazing to see him play this way today. Nobody expects him to go out there and play like the rest of the batters," Jadeja said during an interaction on Cricbuzz.

Jadeja further added that it's nice to see Pant taking some bold decisions.

"At times, when someone is made captain, you can feel that someone's guiding them. But with Pant, it's clear that he is the one calling the shots. Ricky Ponting backed Rishabh Pant ahead of ex-captain Shreyas Iyer. He saw both of them and selected Pant to lead the side as he thought him to be the better option out of the two," Jadeja said.

Mitchell Marsh (89) and David Warner (52 not out) scored fifties as DC chase down a total of 161 with eight wickets and 11 balls to spare.

Earlier, RR had scored 160 for six on the back of Ravichandran Ashwin's 38-ball 50.

DC will now take on Punjab Kings on Monday, May 16.