Gujarat Titans will look to consolidate their top spot in the points table when they take on Chennai Super Kings in Match 62 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With 8 wins from 12 outings, GT lead the table with 16 points so far. Having already defeated CSK this season, GT will look to pull off a season-double over the defending champions, who are already out of the playoffs race. Matthew Wade returned to the playing XI in the last game, but failed to make an impact. Rahmanullah Gurbaz could make his debut as GT look to make a string of changes.

Here's the Gujarat Titans predicted XI vs CSK:

Shubman Gill: The young opening batter has been in form for his team, scoring big knocks regularly at the top of the order. He is the leading run-scorer of the team with 384 runs in 12 games.

Wriddhiman Saha: The veteran wicketkeeper-batter has been in excellent form and is expected to open the innings alongside Gill. In 7 matches, Saha has scored scored 214 runs at an average of 30.57.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: The Afghan wicketkeeper-batter could make his debut against CSK. Gurbaz was in top form during the Pakistan Super League and the T20 World Cup last year, and it will be interesting to see how he performs in the IPL, if given a chance.

B Sai Sudharshan: One of the finds this season, Sai Sudarshan has scored 145 runs in five matches, averaging over 36. He is likely to keep his place in the team.

Hardik Pandya: The Gujarat Titans captain played exceptionally well in the first half of the season, but his form has dipped in the last few games. He will look to get back to form ahead of the playoffs.

David Miller: The hard-hitting batter has been a revelation for GT this season. Miller has scored 332 runs in 12 matches, averaging over 55 and striking at an impressive 141.2.

Rahul Tewatia: The all-rounder has become a crucial cog in the lower middle-order, and has won games with his explosive batting. In 12 matches, Tewatia has scored 215 runs with a strike rate of 149.31.

Rashid Khan: Rashid scored a counter-attacking 21-ball 40 when GT played CSK earlier this season. He will look to play a similar knock, and will also look to continue his fine form with the ball.

Lockie Ferguson: The Kiwi pacer has taken 12 wickets in 11 matches this season but his economy rate has been a bit questionable. He is likely to replace Alzarri Joseph in the playing XI.

Mohammed Shami: A premier strike bowler for India across all three formats, Shami has led the charge for GT's bowling line-up this season. In 12 matches, Shami has taken 16 wickets.

Yash Dayal: The pacer returned to the playing XI in the previous match, taking two for 24 in two overs. He is likely to keep his place in the team.