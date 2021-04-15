Delhi Capitals, after starting their IPL 2021 campaign with a win, will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 7 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. The match will see two young captains Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson take on each other. While Pant started his IPL captaincy stint with a comprehensive victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Samson blasted 119 off just 63 balls but couldn't get his team over the line, losing to Punjab Kings by just four runs. Despite ending on the losing side, RR had a plenty of positives from the match and they would like to cash on to them and register their first win of the season. On the other hand, Delhi, despite missing some of their key players, didn't feel their absence and put on a brilliant performance. However, the only area of concern for both sides is their bowling department, which struggled to stop the run-flow and they would like to address this issue as quickly as possible.

When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals (RR vs DC) Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) match take place?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals (RR vs DC) Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) match will take place on April 15, Thursday.

Where stadium will host the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals (RR vs DC) Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) match?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals (RR vs DC) Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) match will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals (RR vs DC) Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) match begin?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals (RR vs DC) Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch live streaming of Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals (RR vs DC) Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) match ?

The live streaming of Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals (RR vs DC) Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

How to watch the live telecast of the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals (RR vs DC) Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) match ?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals (RR vs DC) Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)