AB de Villiers smashed an unbeaten knock of 75 runs to help Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeat Delhi Capitals (DC) by a run in Match 22 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. The T20 specialist scored 75 runs off 42 balls, to help RCB wrap up their innings at 171 for five in 20 overs. Chasing a target of 172 runs, DC could muster 170 for four in 20 overs. During his swashbuckling knock, the South African also hit three fours and five sixes. Meanwhile, Harshal Patel was in brilliant form for RCB's bowling department, taking two wickets in four overs.

IPL 2021 Points Table

RCB are back to top spot in the IPL 2021 Points Table, registering 10 points in six games. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in second position with six points, but have a match in hand. DC are in third position, followed by Mumbai Indians (MI) in fourth spot.

Orange Cap Race

Shikhar Dhawan is currently leading in the Orange Cap race with 265 runs from six fixtures. The India international could only muster six runs off seven balls in Match 22. KL Rahul is in second position with 240 runs, followed by Glenn Maxwell (223), Faf du Plessis (214) and Jonny Bairstow (211).

Purple Cap Race

RCB's Harshal Patel has been in fine form this season, and his two-wicket haul has helped him increase his lead in the Purple Cap race with 17 dismissals. He is followed by DC's Avesh Khan with 12 wickets. Rahul Chahar (9) is in third spot, followed by Chris Morris (9) and Deepak Chahar (8).