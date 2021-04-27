AB de Villiers played an unbeaten knock of 75 runs off 42 balls as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted 171/5 against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. With his knock, De Villiers also became the second overseas cricketer to reach 5000 runs in the IPL. The South African received plenty of praise on social media for his brilliant batting display, and in particular from SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner. It is worth noting that the Australian cricketer is the only other foreign player to score more than 5,000 runs in the lucrative tournament.

Taking to Twitter, Warner wrote, "Legend @ABdeVilliers17 my idol".

De Villiers' swashbuckling knock helped RCB score 171 for five in 20 overs. The South African was at his fluent best, smashing three fours and five sixes during his powerful.

Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell also made noteworthy contributions for Virat Kohli's side scoring 31 and 25 runs respectively.

After RCB's innings, proceedings were also temporarily halted due to a sandstorm. RCB even took to Twitter to joke that De Villiers' fire power led to the sandstorm.

Here are some fan reactions:

Again rescued RCB single handedly. ABD - god of Cricket in my book. He is so consistent even in T20 cricket with only batsman in planet to have 150+ strike rate and averages 40+ , Goat-BD completed 5000 runs in IPL itself. — Freak (@cricaddict_18) April 27, 2021

No need to worry about scorecard while this guy is at the crease Mr. 360° #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/68SzV4379U — Rabirashmi Roy (@RabirashmiRoy1) April 27, 2021

A win will be crucial for both sides, with RCB aiming to get back to the winning ways. Meanwhile, Delhi will be hoping for more consistency in the ongoing campaign. CSK are currently on top of the table after five games, and recently ended RCB's unbeaten run in IPL 2021.