DC vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Score: Formidable Royal Challengers Bangalore Up Against Delhi Capitals Challenge
DC vs RCB IPL live score 2021, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB will look to regain winning momentum against a formidable DC side after their loss against Chennai Super Kings.
Match 22 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) promises to be a thriller as Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 27. This clash Is much anticipated due to the clash of attacking skippers in Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli. Both teams have registered four wins each in their five games so far this season after some authoritative all-round display in previous matches. RCB's four-game win streak was broken by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as Kohli's men down to a Ravindra Jadeja-show by 69 runs to suffer their first loss of the season. DC, on the other hand, are coming off from a thrilling Super-Over-win against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) which helped their win their fourth match in IPL 2021. With the presence of hard-hitters like Glenn Maxwell and Ab de Villiers, this game can turn out to be a high-scoring thriller. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Match 22 Live Cricket Score Between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
- 18:55 (IST)Pitch Report!!According to Sunil Gavaskar and Kevin Pietersen, the pitch is expected to turn again and assist spinners.Dew factor going to be huge against tonight.
- 18:52 (IST)DC On Their Way!DC players are on their way to the stadium.
- 18:48 (IST)Dew Factor!With dew being a huge factor in Ahmedabad, will it be a win-toss and bowl first combination again?
- 18:27 (IST)Venue Stats!A total of 6 T20 matches have been played so farBatting First- 3Batting Second- 3Average 1st innings score- 174Average 2nd innings score- 166
- 18:11 (IST)Chris Woakes Speaks!DC player Chris Woakes spoke about the current situation.
- 17:56 (IST)Good Evening and Welcome Everyone!Hello and welcome everyone to Match 22 of IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.DC won their last game against SRH in a Super-Over thriller while RCB lost their first this season against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).With both teams tied on four wins each so far, a cracker of a game can be expected to unfold at the world's biggest stadium. Stay tuned for more match updates!