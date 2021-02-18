IPL Auction 2021 Highlights: Chris Morris, Krishnappa Gowtham Fetch Record Money
IPL 2021 Player Auction: Chris Morris became the most expensive buy in the IPL history as Rajasthan Royals bought him for Rs 16.25 crore, while Karnataka all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham bought by CSK became the most expensive uncapped Indian player.
South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris became the most expensive buy in the IPL history as he was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for a record price of Rs 16.25 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 player auction in Chennai on Thursday. CSK spent big on all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham who was sold for a staggering Rs 9.25 crore, making him the most expensive uncapped Indian player in IPL history. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) went all out for New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson, splashing a whooping Rs 15 crore for him. Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell also fetched big amount and was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 14.25 crore after an intense bidding war. Punjab Kings spent big on Jhye Richardson, buying him for a whooping Rs 14 crore. India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara was bought by CSK for his base price of Rs 50 lakh, while Mumbai Indians bought Arjun Tendulkar for his base price of Rs 20 lakh. Steve Smith, released by RR, went to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 crore. England all-rounder Moeen Ali was picked up by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 7 crore, while Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan went to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 3.20 crore. India all-rounder Shivam Dube was also in huge demand and went to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.40 crore. While there were a few big signings, there were some big names that remained unsold including Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Aaron Finch, among others. Nathan Coulter-Nile went to defending champions Mumbai Indians for Rs 5 crore, who also picked up Piyush Chawla for Rs 2.40 crore. Umesh Yadav was picked by Delhi Capitals for his base price of Rs 1 crore. Punjab Kings spent a whooping Rs 8 crore to buy Australia's uncapped player Riley Meredith. Kerala big-hitter Shahrukh Khan was picked up by Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore, while another uncapped player Chetan Sakariya went to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.20 crore.
- 20:12 (IST)Arjun Tendulkar SOLD to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh!Arjun Tendulkar sold to Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 20 lakh.
- 20:12 (IST)Pawan Negi SOLD to KKR for Rs 50 lakh!Pawan Negi sold to KKR for his base price of Rs 50 lakh.
- 20:11 (IST)Venkatesh Iyer SOLD to KKR for Rs 20 lakh!Venkatesh Iyer SOLD to KKR for Rs 20 lakh.
- 19:54 (IST)Ben Cutting SOLD to KKR for Rs 75 lakhBen Cutting sold to KKR for his base price of Rs 75 lakh.
- 19:51 (IST)Harbhajan Singh SOLD to KKR for Rs 2 crore!Harbhajan Singh goes to KKR for the opening bid of Rs 2 crore.
- 19:50 (IST)Mujeeb Ur Rahman SOLD to SRH for Rs 1.5 crore!Mujeeb Ur Rahman sold to SunRisers Hyderabad for his base price of Rs 1.5 crore.
- 19:49 (IST)Sam Billings SOLD to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore!Sam Billings bought by Delhi Capitals for his base price of Rs 2 crore.
- 19:49 (IST)Kedar Jadhav SOLD to SRH for Rs 2 crore!Kedar Jadhav sold to SRH for his base price of Rs 2 crore.
- 19:48 (IST)Karun Nair SOLD to KKR!Karun Nair sold to KKR for his base price of Rs 50 lakh.
- 19:47 (IST)Saurabh Kumar SOLD to Punjab Kings!Saurabh Kumar goes to Punjab Kings for his base price of Rs 20 lakh.
- 19:47 (IST)Pratyush Singh UNSOLD!Pratyush Singh, base price of Rs 20 lakh, goes unsold.
- 19:46 (IST)Marco Jansen SOLD to Mumbai Indians!Marco Jansen goes to Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 20 lakh.
- 19:45 (IST)Jack Wildermuth UNSOLD!Jack Wildermuth, base price of Rs 50 lakh, goes unsold.
- 19:44 (IST)K Bhagath Varma SOLD to CSK!K Bhagath Varma bought by CSK for his base price of Rs 20 lakh.
- 19:43 (IST)Yudhvir Charak SOLD to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh!Yudhvir Charak sold to Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 20 lakh.
- 19:43 (IST)Chaitanya Bishnoi UNSOLD!Chaitanya Bishnoi, base price Rs 20 lakh, goes unsold.
- 19:42 (IST)Isuru Udana UNSOLD!Sri Lanka fast bowler Isuru Udana, base price of Rs 50 lakh, goes unsold.
- 19:41 (IST)Chris Green UNSOLD!Chris Green, base price of Rs 30 lakh, goes unsold.
- 19:41 (IST)Wayne Parnell UNSOLD!Wayne Parnell, base price of Rs 50 lakh, remains unsold.
- 19:40 (IST)Jimmy Neesham SOLD to Mumbai Indians for Rs 50 lakh!Jimmy Neesham sold to Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 50 lakh.
- 19:40 (IST)Scott Kuggeleijn UNSOLD!Scott Kuggeleijn, base price of Rs 50 lakh, goes unsold.
- 19:39 (IST)Kuldip Yadav SOLD to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 20 lakhKuldip Yadav sold to Rajasthan Royals for his base price of Rs 20 lakh.
- 19:38 (IST)Simarjeet Singh UNSOLD!Simarjeet Sing, base price Rs 20 lakh, goes unsold.
- 19:37 (IST)M Harisankar Reddy SOLD to CSK!M Harisankar Reddy sold to CSK for base price of Rs 20 lakh.
- 19:37 (IST)K.S Bharat SOLD to RCB!KS Bharat sold to RCB for his base price of Rs 20 lakh.
- 19:36 (IST)Suyash Prabhudessai SOLD!Suyash Prabhudessai sold to RCB for his base price of Rs 20 lakh.
- 19:35 (IST)Siddhesh Lad UNSOLD!Siddhesh Lad, base price of Rs 20 lakh, also fails to attract any bids.
- 19:34 (IST)Sean Abbott UNSOLD!Sean Abbott,, base price of Rs 50 lakh, remains unsold.
- 19:34 (IST)Matthew Wade UNSOLD!Matthew Wade, Australia wicket-keeper, goes unsold.
- 19:33 (IST)Liam Livingstone SOLD to Rajasthan Royals!Liam Livingstone sold for his base price of Rs 75 lakh to Rajasthan Royals.
- 19:26 (IST)Fabian Allen SOLD to Punjab Kings!West Indies cricketers Fabian Allen sold to Punjab Kings for base price of Rs 75 lakh.
- 19:25 (IST)Ben Dwarhuis UNSOLD!Ben Dwarhuis, base price Rs 30 lakh, goes unsold.
- 19:25 (IST)Vaibhav Arora SOLD to KKR for Rs 20 lakh!Vaibhav Arora, base price of Rs 20 lakh, goes to KKR for base price.
- 19:24 (IST)Utkarsh Singh SOLD to Punjab Kings for Rs 20 lakh!Utkarsh Singh sold to to Punjab Kings for base price of Rs 20 lakh.
- 19:23 (IST)Karan Sharma UNSOLD!Karan Sharma goes unsold.
- 19:23 (IST)Jalaj Saxena SOLD to Punjab Kings for Rs 30 lakh!Jalaj Saxena, base price of Rs 30 lakh, gets opening bid from Punjab Singh and he is sold for his base price.
- 19:00 (IST)Top buys of IPL 2021 Auction so far!The IPL 2021 Auction has shattered some records, with Chris Morris becoming the most expensive buy in IPL history sold to Rajasthan Royals for a whooping Rs 16.25 crore. Krishnappa Gowtham became the most expensive uncapped purchase ever as he was picked by Chennai Super Kings for a staggering Rs 9.25 crore. Here are the Top 5 buys of this IPL Auction 2021.
- 18:38 (IST)IPL 2021 Auction to resume at 7:15 pm!High tea break at the IPL player auction, the bidding war will resume at 7:15 pm.
- 18:27 (IST)Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Benhrendroff UNSOLD!New Zealand fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan goes unsold and so does Australia's Jason Benhrendroff, while Naveed Ul Haq of Afghanistan also remains unsold.