Top buys of IPL 2021 Auction so far!

From Chris Morris to K Gowtham, here are the Top 5 Buys from the @Vivo_India #IPLAuction so far. pic.twitter.com/cLZn4tAjLu — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 18, 2021

The IPL 2021 Auction has shattered some records, with Chris Morris becoming the most expensive buy in IPL history sold to Rajasthan Royals for a whooping Rs 16.25 crore. Krishnappa Gowtham became the most expensive uncapped purchase ever as he was picked by Chennai Super Kings for a staggering Rs 9.25 crore. Here are the Top 5 buys of this IPL Auction 2021.