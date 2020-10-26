KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Shubman Gill Hits Half-Century, Kolkata Knight Riders Lose 7th Wicket
KKR vs KXIP IPL live score 2020: Shubman Gill gets fifty but KKR lose wickets in a flurry against KXIP in Sharjah.
Shubman Gill and Eoin Morgan counter-attack after Kolkata Knight Riders lose three of their top four inside the first six overs. They add 81 runs in just under eight overs before Ravi Bishnoi dismisses Morgan, caught in the deep at square leg. Chris Jordan bowls Sunil Narine to turn the tables on KKR and put them in a tough position yet again. Sunil Narine, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Pat Cummins all deaprt cheaply to leave KKR tottering. Earlier, Glenn Maxwell dismissed Nitish Rana in the first over to give Kings XI Punjab a great start. Mohammed Shami then struck twice in one over to send back Rahul Tripathi and Dinesh Karthik to put Kolkata Knight Riders in a spot of bother. KXIP have won the toss and elected to field against KKR in Match No. 46 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Sharjah as the race to the playoffs reaches its final few stages. KXIP are placed fifth in the points table with 10 points from 11 matches while KKR are placed fourth with 12 points. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 46 Live Updates Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, From Sharjah
Match 46, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 26, 2020
- 20:52 (IST)WICKET! Cummins lbw b Bishnoi 1 (8)Bishnoi didn't get Cummins on the previous ball but gets his man on this one.This was the googly and Cummins did not read that at all. The ball hits him on the front pad that was in front of the stumps and it looked like a straightforward decision for the on-field umpire.KKR have no reviews left and Cummins has to walk back.
- 20:45 (IST)WICKET! Nagarkoti b M Ashwin 6 (13)Nagarkoti fails to read Murugan Ashwin's googly and loses his stumps.The ball was pitched outside off and turned back in sharply, going through the gate between bat and pad to crash into the middle stump.
- 20:43 (IST)50 for Gill!Shubman Gill brings up his third half-century in IPL 2020 and seventh overall in the league. He gets there at a quick rate, too, off just 36 balls.He needs to play the anchor from here and let batsmen at the other end take calculated risks.
- 20:40 (IST)KXIP maintain their grip on the matchJust six runs off the last two overs have come for KKR as KXIP maintain a strong grip on the match. Gill needs to play the anchor now as there aren't many established batsmen left in the line-up.
- 20:31 (IST)WICKET! Narine b Jordan 6 (4)Jordan strikes!Narine has to go. This was the slower ball and kept a bit low after pitching. Narine went for a drive, playing the ball away from his body, and got an inside edge to his stumps.KKR have lost half their side.
- 20:29 (IST)FOUR!100 up for KKR as Narine upper cuts a short ball from Jordan over third man for four.Gill is set at the other end and Narine may look to play in the same way as Morgan had done earlier.
- 20:24 (IST)WICKET! Morgan c M Ashwin b Bishnoi 40 (25)Bishnoi gets the breakthrough.This was a googly and Morgan decided to hit it against the turn, slog sweeping it towards square leg.The man at the boundary, Ashwin, takes a simple catch.A much-needed breakthrough has come KXIP's way.
- 20:22 (IST)SIX!Gill keeps hitting them out of the ground.Bishnoi pitches it up and and Gill pounces on it like a hungry cat, hitting it over long-on for a huge six.
- 20:13 (IST)SIX!Gill brings out the slog sweep.He gets down on one knee and hits the ball over wide long-on for another six.Runs are coming thick and fast for KKR.
- 20:13 (IST)SIX!At first glance it seemed like Morgan had mishit this one. But on this short ground even mishits go for sixes.Morgan comes dancing down the wicket and looks to hit this over wide long-on. He manages to get a leading edge that carries the ball over conventional long-on for a six.KXIP need a breakthrough.
- 20:09 (IST)SIX!Morgan hits this short ball over the short square leg boundary for six. The fielder at the edge of the rope jumped in an attempt to catch the ball but the ball flew just over reach.
- 20:05 (IST)FOUR!Maxwell comes back into the attack and Morgan welcomes him with a heave over covers for four.Morgan gives himself room and hits it over the infield, beating the men in the deep.
- 20:03 (IST)SIX!Gill follows the footsteps of Morgan.He hoicks a good length ball from Shami over wide long-on for six and then flicks the next ball, much fuller in length, over mid-wicket for another six.This is good, counter-attacking stuff from KKR.KKR are 54 for 3 at the end of the Powerplay.
- 20:01 (IST)FOUR!Timing and placement.Just a bit of width offered by Shami outside off and Morgan places it behind point and times it perfectly for four.
- 19:59 (IST)FOUR!Morgan counter-attacks.Shami runs in to bowl and Morgan runs at the bowler to convert a good-length ball into a half-volley and thumps it over mid-on for four.This is good, aggressive batting by the KKR captain.
- 19:56 (IST)FOUR!Streaky but effective.Morgan comes dancing down the wicket and Arshdeep tries to keep the ball away from the batsman by bowling it short and wide of off stump.Morgan swings hard nevertheless and gets an outside edge that carries the ball over third man for four.
- 19:52 (IST)FOUR!Crunched!Short and wide outside off by Shami and Morgan absolutely hammers that through point for four.KKR need more of these.
- 19:47 (IST)KXIP must be a happy group right now
The story of Shami's first over tonight.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 26, 2020
Tripathi and DK depart. #KKR 10/3 after 2 overs.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/nRjPc89OtR
- 19:44 (IST)FOUR!Gill breaks the shackles by clipping one off his legs to the square leg boundary for four.Arshdeep Singh pitched this too full and on the pads, and that's an easy picking for Gill.
- 19:43 (IST)WICKET! Karthik c Rahul b Shami 0 (2)Has he got another? Yes, he has.Karthik follows Tripathi to the pavilion, dismissed in an identical fashion. Another delivery with an upright seam and another delivery that moves away from the right-handed batsman.Karthik pokes at it and gets an outside edge to the 'keeper.He reviews the decision, a rather odd call, as there is a clear spike on Ultra Edge.
- 19:40 (IST)WICKET! R Tripathi c Rahul b Shami 7 (4)Another wicket! KXIP are off to a great start.Mohammed Shami lives up to his reputation as he dismisses Rahul Tripathi in his first over.Beautiful seam position by Shami there and the balls moves away but only just from the right-hander. Tripathi gets a faint edge on it as Rahul gets an easy catch beind the stumps.
- 19:35 (IST)SIX!Rahul Tripathi walks in at No. 3 and gets going straight away. He slog sweeps the fifth ball of the first over for a six over wide long-on.KKR are up and running.
- 19:33 (IST)WICKET! N Rana c Gayle b Maxwell 0 (1)Maxwell strikes!KKR have lost their first wicket in the very first over.The ploy to start with Maxwell has worked. He fires one ball down the leg side and Rana looks to sweep it behind square on the leg side.However, he hits it straight to Chris Gayle at short fine leg.
- 19:30 (IST)Glenn Maxwell will bowl the first over for KXIPKXIP start with spin here.Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill are opening the batting for KKR.
- 19:28 (IST)We're ready for live actionThe last time these two teams faced off, KKR emerged victorious in a game of inches as Glenn Maxwell's strike off the last ball of the match landed a few inched inside the boundary. KXIP needed 6 to tie the match but got only four runs.Will we see another humdinger tonight? Let's find out!
- 19:07 (IST)Playing XIsKolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun ChakravarthyKings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
- 19:02 (IST)Toss: Kings XI Punjab win the toss and choose to fieldKL Rahul calls it right and Kings XI Punjab are fielding first.KXIP are unchanged from the last match.KKR are unchanged as well. Andre Russell remains sidelined due to injury.
- 18:56 (IST)Runs galore, for sure!
Runs galore you reckon?#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/gKxY14mbPd— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 26, 2020
- 18:50 (IST)Plenty of points on offer for Fantasy LeaguesThe likes of KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine and others make it a great contest for fantasy points.Here are the top fanstasy picks on offer in tonight's clash.
- 18:33 (IST)The teams are gearing up for the contest
Who will be bagging the two key points tonight?#KKR OR #KXIP ?#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/6GMzO54BFV— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 26, 2020
- 18:30 (IST)Cummins and co. vs Rahul and co.Pat Cummins and Lockie Ferguson have breathed life into the KKR bowling attack in the second half of IPL 2020.Tonight, though, they will be up against the most consistent batsman and the highest scorer in IPL 2020, KL Rahul and the likes of Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran, who have been the driving forces behind KXIP's late revival.Here are the players to watch out for in tonight's match.
- 18:22 (IST)Kings XI look to continue their winning runA magnificent display of death bowling by Chris Jordan and Arshdeep Singh helped Kings XI shock SunRisers Hyderabad in their last outing. KXIP now have four wins on the trot and will look to continue on their winning run.KKR, on the other hand, upset Delhi Capitals as Varun Chakravarthy picked up his maiden five-wicket haul.Here is the preview for the match.
- 18:06 (IST)KXIP – Hot on the heels of the top four with four wins in a row
one game at a time! #SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIP #KKRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/APN8shaeql— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 26, 2020
- 18:04 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match No. 46 of Indian Premier League 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab at Sharjah.