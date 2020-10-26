WICKET! Cummins lbw b Bishnoi 1 (8)





This was the googly and Cummins did not read that at all. The ball hits him on the front pad that was in front of the stumps and it looked like a straightforward decision for the on-field umpire.





KKR have no reviews left and Cummins has to walk back.

Bishnoi didn't get Cummins on the previous ball but gets his man on this one.