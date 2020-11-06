Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Moeen Ali started trending on social media after he got out for a golden duck that too on a free-hit against SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 Eliminator on Friday. Moeen Ali had just walked into the middle after the dismissal of Aaron Finch in the 11th over of the innings. SRH left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem bowled a front-foot ball to AB de Villiers and he took a single to get off the strike. Moeen Ali came in to face the free hit and it was a golden opportunity for him to open his account as all but one mode of dismissals were out of question.

However, what followed thereafter was something that doesn't happen that often on the field. Nadeem bowled a full delivery right into the block hole and Moeen Ali smashed it straight to Rashid Khan, stationed at the extra-cover, and decided to steal a quick single. The SRH leg-spinner, who is lightening quick in the field, aimed a direct hit and smashed the stumps to send the England all-rounder packing, leaving RCB reeling at 62/4 after 11 overs.

Watch the dismissal here:

Moeen Ali 0 (1) manages to get out off a free hit. Doesn't hit it that well, runs, and Rashid Khan throws down the stumps. #RCB 62/4 (10.4) #ipl2020 #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/SrjXSsvC7J — Paul Watson (@watsonmpaul) November 6, 2020

While the manner in which Moeen Ali got out was hard to digest for the RCB supporters, people on social media used the opportunity to flood the internet with all sorts of hilarious memes.

Moeen ali got run out on free hit at this crucial stage

Virat Kohli to Moeen Ali- #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/N4YigyaJyl — Himanshu ranjan (@Himansh71663914) November 6, 2020

Virat To Moeen Ali after he is run out off a Free Hit#IPL2020 #RCBvSRH #SRH pic.twitter.com/Q5LBuDk4NP — Shazz (@shah5981) November 6, 2020

#RCBvSRH

*You can't get out off a Free Hit delivery*



*Le Moeen Ali - pic.twitter.com/tVfgFGAXT8 — Sassy_Naari (@sassy_naari) November 6, 2020

After getting Run Out on a free hit,



Moeen Ali be like.

#RCBvSRH #MoeenAli pic.twitter.com/B40p78NZuX — Mannoj (@SarcasticMannoj) November 6, 2020

Moeen Ali to the bowler and Rashid Khan when he got runout on 1st ball (free hit) #SRHvsDC #RCBvSRH #EeSalaCupNamde pic.twitter.com/nCTHtliCFV — Rajat Kandpal (@RajatKandpal7) November 6, 2020

Earlier, SRH skipper David Warner won the toss and invited RCB to bat. Virat Kohli came out to open the innings but departed cheaply in the second over, edging leg side straight to the wicket-keeper.

Apart from AB de Villiers (56 off 43 balls) and Aaron Finch (32 off 30 balls) no other RCB batter occupied the crease for long to make an impact in the game and could only manage 131/7 in 20 overs.