Royal Challengers Bangalore threw a grand celebration on the 32nd birthday of their captain Virat Kohli. At 12 am on November 5, the RCB squad gathered on what looked like a cruise ship and huddled around the birthday body Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma with the birthday cake place nicely on the table in front of them - the cake Kohli would have smeared on his face only moments later. The team had put together a video of RCB players recording their wishes for the captain.

Happy Birthday Captain Kohli



Happy faces and positive vibes. The RCB family put together a special video to celebrate King Kohli's birthday at 12 midnight. #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/ViaI9eItDV — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 5, 2020

AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Devdutt Padikkal, coach Simon Katich and other members of the squad wished the captain and those clippings were edited with snaps from RCB's games as well as post-match shenanigans.

"You are a fantastic person. I hope you have a wonderful day with us here at the IPL. The cherry on the cake for us this year will obviously be to give you that trophy this year. We'll give it everything we have," said De Villiers.

"Virat, we have had many special memories together. Too many to remember to be honest. Our friendship will last for a lifetime, and I will always savour it."

Promoted

RCB director of cricket Mike Hesson said: "Happy birthday, Virat. (There is) no better place to be (than) the playoffs in the IPL with your wife and child on tow. All the guys around you support you 100 per cent.

"Let's make it a great birthday and a birthday to remember. All the best, mate!"