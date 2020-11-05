Virat Kohli is celebrating his 32nd birthday on Thursday and wishes poured in from all parts of the world on social media. Suresh Raina was one of the first cricketers to extend his birthday wishes to the India captain. "Happy birthday @imVkohli. Best wishes & lots of success ahead. #HappyBirthdayViratKohili," Raina tweeted. Former India batsman VVS Laxman also took to Twitter to wish the India captain on his 32nd birthday. "Many more happy returns of the day @imVkohli. May you find ever more joy, success and love. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli," Laxman wrote on Twitter.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, revisited Kohli's knock of 254 not out that came against South Africa.

2011 World Cup-winner

21,901 runs, 70 centuries in intl. cricket

Most Test wins as Indian captain

Leading run-getter in T20Is (Men's)



Wishing #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli a very happy birthday.



Virat Kohli arrived at the international arena in 2008 after he led under-19 Team India to a World Cup win in Malaysia.

Kohli soon made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in the same year and has never looked back since.

He played a crucial role with the bat in India's 2011 World Cup triumph.

Kohli has played 243 ODIs so far and scored 11,867 runs in the 50-over format. He has 27 centuries and 22 half-centuries to his name.

In Tests, Kohli's record is as phenomenal as it is in ODIs. The current India skipper has amassed 7,240 runs at an impressive average of 53.62.

As captain, Kohli holds the records for most Test wins by any Indian captain.

Kohli has hit 43 centuries in the longest format of the game along with 58 half-centuries.

Kohli is one of the few players going around in the international circuit to have average of over 50 across all formats.

In T20Is, Kohli has 2,794 runs to his name with the help of 24 half-centuries.