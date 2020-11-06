IPL Live Score, SRH vs RCB IPL Score: SunRisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore Face Off In Must-Win Match
IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: SunRisers Hyderabad will have momentum on their side following a hat-trick of wins, but Royal Challengers Bangalore will be motivated by the prospect of getting one step closer to a maiden league triumph.
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 Eliminator. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. SRH made it to the playoffs following wins in their final three league games, defeating Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC). On the other hand, RCB made it to the playoffs despite losing their last four league matches. The two teams will be facing off for the third time this season, having won a game apiece during their two encounters so far. There are a couple of approaching milestones for players of both sides. While David Warner needs five sixes to complete 200 IPL sixes in the cash-rich league, AB de Villiers requires 36 runs to complete 500 IPL runs against SRH. (SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score)
IPL 2020 Live Score Updates Between SRH vs RCB, straight from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Eliminator, Indian Premier League, 2020, Nov 06, 2020
- 18:26 (IST)SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Top Fantasy PicksDavid Warner has led SRH from the front this season, scoring 529 runs from 14 matches with four half-centuries to his credit. Warner has been in good form recently, smashing an unbeaten 85 off 58 balls in the previous league game against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI).Devdutt Padikkal has similarly grabbed eyeballs with his batting in his debut IPL season. Padikkal is the leading run-scorer for RCB this season, with 472 runs from 14 appearances. The two players will be amongst the top fantasy picks for the upcoming match.
- 18:15 (IST)WelcomeHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 eliminator between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).Here is the preview of the match.
