SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 Eliminator. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. SRH made it to the playoffs following wins in their final three league games, defeating Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC). On the other hand, RCB made it to the playoffs despite losing their last four league matches. The two teams will be facing off for the third time this season, having won a game apiece during their two encounters so far. There are a couple of approaching milestones for players of both sides. While David Warner needs five sixes to complete 200 IPL sixes in the cash-rich league, AB de Villiers requires 36 runs to complete 500 IPL runs against SRH. (SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score)

