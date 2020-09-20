Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are set to begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign against Delhi Capitals on Sunday and Chris Gayle looks to be in a good mood ahead of the fixture. KXIP posted a video on their Instagram handle that showed the West Indies cricketer grooving to a Bhojpuri song along with bowler Harpreet Brar. The video appears to be shot in the team bus and shows the relaxed and jovial side of Gayle even before a crucial match. Youngster Brar also looks like he is in a cheerful mood with music in the background.

Brar was signed by KXIP ahead of the 2019 season while Gayle joined KXIP in 2018 and has played in 125 IPL fixtures since 2009.

He has scored 4484 runs, with a highest score of 175. He has also slammed six tons and 28 fifties. In terms of boundaries, he has hit 369 fours and 326 sixes. He has also registered 18 wickets.

KXIP finished sixth last season, winning six matches and losing eight.

IPL 2020 has been shifted to United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India.

The other venues hosting the IPL in UAE are Sharjah Cricket Stadium and Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

The season kicked off with a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) victory, who defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets on Saturday. Batsman Ambati Rayudu was in top form as he slammed 71-runs for CSK. Meanwhile, Lungi Ngidi registered three dismissals.