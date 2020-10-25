A fine half-century from youngster Rurutaj Gaikwad saw Chennai Super Kings comfortably beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets in match 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Gaikwad scored his maiden IPL half-century and was provided ample support by Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis as CSK chased down the 146-run target with eight balls to spare. After two ducks in his three appearances this season - and only 5 runs in the other match - Gaikwad was under pressure to perform, and he delivered, batting through and scoring an unbeaten 65 off 51 balls.

After Faf du Plessis (25) helped Gaikwad give CSK a good start, Ambati Rayudu played a quickfire knock of 39. Yuzvendra Chahal bowled Rayudu to end a 67-run partnership.

MS Dhoni promoted himself to no.4 and played a supporting knock of 19 runs.

Gaikwad ended up hitting Chris Morris for a boundary and a six in the penultimate over to seal the win for CSK.

RCB captain Virat Kohli had won the toss and elected to bat.

Despite getting off to a good start, they lost both their openers within the Powerplay. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers then added 82 runs for the third wicket, before the South African holed out to long-on off Deepak Chahar's bowling for 39 off 36.

Virat Kohli then hit his 39th IPL half-century before being dismissed by Sam Curran, who was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, with three wickets.

Moeen Ali and Chris Morris also fell cheaply as RCB failed to post a big total.

Chennai Super Kings moved above Rajasthan Royals in the table, with the Steve Smith-led team taking on Mumbai Indians later on Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore remain third with 14 points.