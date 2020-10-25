Story ProgressBack to home
RCB vs CSK, IPL 2020 Match Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore Aim To Continue Winning Run Against Chennai Super Kings
RCB vs CSK IPL live score 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming to cement their place in the top half of the table when they face Chennai Super Kings.
IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni during toss in Match 25© BCCI/IPL
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 44 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, at the Dubai International Stadium. Having already beaten CSK earlier in this season, RCB will be aiming to continue their winning run. In the first half of this season, Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten knock of 90 runs to lead RCB to a 37-run win over CSK. Meanwhile, Chris Morris also grabbed three wickets. RCB are currently third in the league table after 10 matches. Meanwhile, CSK are bottom in the eight-team table after 11 fixtures. Yuzvendra Chahal will be hoping to continue his fine form, and put in a challenge for the Purple Cap. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2020 Match 44 Live Score And Updates Between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Straight From Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Match 44, Indian Premier League, 2020, Oct 25, 2020
Match Yet To Begin
RCB
CSK
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
% chance to win
RCB 60%
CSK 40%
- 13:44 (IST)Hello and good afternoon everyone!Hello and welcome everyone to our live coverage of the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, at the Dubai International Stadium. RCB are currently in fine form, meanwhile, CSK are in a poor state. Can RCB grab two points, or can CSK change their season today?
