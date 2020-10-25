Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 44 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, at the Dubai International Stadium. Having already beaten CSK earlier in this season, RCB will be aiming to continue their winning run. In the first half of this season, Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten knock of 90 runs to lead RCB to a 37-run win over CSK. Meanwhile, Chris Morris also grabbed three wickets. RCB are currently third in the league table after 10 matches. Meanwhile, CSK are bottom in the eight-team table after 11 fixtures. Yuzvendra Chahal will be hoping to continue his fine form, and put in a challenge for the Purple Cap. (LIVE SCORECARD)

