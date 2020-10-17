Shreyas Iyer has turned out to be one of the most prolific captains in IPL 2020 and his contributions with the bat for Delhi Capitals have made a huge impact. He will have to be on top of his skill sets on Saturday as the wearing tracks on all three centres are making batting progressively more difficult, especially in the second inning. This is where Chennai Super Kings leggie Karn Sharma may have something to say, making things difficult for Iyer and the rest of the DC batting. CSK have been on the receiving end for most of IPL 2020 but with a win in the last game, where Sharma was effective, they will be contenders.

Sharma was not in the initial CSK bowling plans but made it through and then has become a regular affair with his consistent showing.

He has four wickets from three matches and a round economy of 8.00. All of this does not look very impressive but as the spinners come to the fore across all teams, Sharma too will be a force to be reckoned with.

As for Iyer, he has led from the front. With 298 runs from eight games, the DC skipper would like bigger numbers. He has struck at 135.45, so no complaints there.

Iyer has led Delhi Capitals to six wins from eight matches and will hope to get more points on board and solidify their position at the top half of the table. Karn Sharma and Chennai Super Kings will have different thoughts about that.

Note: All stats courtesy iplt20.com