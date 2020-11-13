Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to wish Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Juhi Chawla on her birthday on Friday. The actress turns 52 and recently saw her KKR side crash out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, which was held in United Arab Emirates (UAE). The former Indian cricketer wrote, "Many, many happy returns of the day to the bubbly and always smiling @iam_juhi I have very fond memories of watching your films while growing up! Hope you are doing well. Have a wonderful year ahead!"

Chawla co-owns KKR along with her husband Jay Mehta and Shah Rukh Khan. Since the inaugural IPL in 2008, KKR has won the trophy twice in 2012 and 2014.

In IPL 2020, Knight Riders mustered a fifth-place finish, losing their top-four position in the final stages of the league phase. They won seven games and lost seven fixtures.

In a rather patchy season, Shubman Gill top-scored for KKR in UAE with 440 runs from 14 games, at a strike rate of 117.96. He also slammed 44 fours and nine sixes.

Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy grabbed the most wickets for Kolkata, registering 17 dismissals from 13 fixtures, at an economy of 6.84.

Mumbai Indians (MI) won IPL 2020, defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final. This was MI's fifth title (a record), meanwhile it was also Delhi's maiden final.

Chawla was Miss India in 1984, and gained fame in Bollywood with movies like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Lootere, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke.