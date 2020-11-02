Captain Eoin Morgan led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their wishes for team co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 55 on Monday. KKR posted a video on their official Twitter handle, where the franchise cricketers passed on their wishes. They are currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, which is slowly coming to an end. Morgan said, "Everybody described him as the Tom Cruise of India. He is actually more exciting than Tom Cruise".

Other than the 2019 ODI World Cup winner, the likes of Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine also had kind words for SRK.

"Keep being yourself. Keep being this amazing human being", quipped Andre Russell, while doing the "Chammak Challo" dance.

Sachin Tendulkar said, "My dear friend @iamsrk, Tumhein 'Dil Se' janam din ki bahut saari shubhkamnaayein!"

Former KKR captain and Indian opener Gautam Gambhir also took to Twitter, and said, "Many happy returns of the day @iamsrk. Wish you health and happiness!"

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh tweeted, "Wishing the King of romance and the ruler of a billion hearts @iamsrk a very Happy Birthday! Stay blessed and have a good one Hope you're doing well and having a blast watching @KKRiders! Loads of love and good wishes".

KKR defeated Rajasthan Royals in their last match of the IPL 2020 league phase, and are currently fourth in the table. Their qualification chances still hang by the thread, and depends on SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) result vs Mumbai Indians (MI). SRH need to lose to MI, then KKR are through to the playoffs, irrespective of the result between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

If SRH defeat MI, KKR's chances depend on net run-rate, and they are currently at -0.214.