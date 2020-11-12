Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram to share pictures from his visit to the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. "#burjkhalifa !!!!" he captioned the post. In the pictures, the dashing left-hander is seen standing with the Burj Khalifa tower in the background. His wife Hazel Keech, who often features in Yuvraj's social media activity, popped in with a comment. "Hi handsome," she wrote on his post. Yuvraj's former teammate Harbhajan Singh also dropped in a comment in Punjabi on his post.

Picture

Fans also showered their love in the comments section.

Dubai, on Tuesday was host to the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets to win their fifth IPL trophy.

Yuvraj Singh retired from cricket in 2019. The illustrious all-rounder finished a nearly 17-year-long international career with 8701 runs from 204 One-day Internationals, 1900 runs from 40 Tests and 1177 runs from 58 Twenty20 Internationals.

He was a key member of India's teams that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup.

One of his most memorable moments came in the 2007 T20 World Cup quarter-finals against England, when he smacked Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over while also setting the record for the fastest T20I half-century.