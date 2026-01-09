The fourth edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 officially kicks off today, 9 January 2026. This season promises to be the most competitive yet, following a massive mega-auction in November that reshuffled squads and introduced new leadership across the franchises. Defending champions Mumbai Indians begin their title defence tonight in a blockbuster opening clash against 2024 winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Full Schedule:

The tournament kicks off on 9th January, in Navi Mumbai, and concludes with a midweek final on Thursday, 5 February, in Vadodara. The 22-match season is split across two legs, with the first 11 games at the DY Patil Stadium and the remaining league fixtures and playoffs at the BCA Stadium.

The five teams play a double round-robin format, with the table-toppers heading straight to the final and the second and third-placed teams meeting in the Eliminator on 3rd February.

Navi Mumbai Leg (DY Patil Stadium)

9 Jan (Fri): Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

10 Jan (Sat): UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants (3:00 PM IST)

10 Jan (Sat): Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals (7:30 PM IST)

11 Jan (Sun): Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants (7:30 PM IST)

12 Jan (Mon): Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz (7:30 PM IST)

13 Jan (Tue): Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants (7:30 PM IST)

14 Jan (Wed): UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals (7:30 PM IST)

15 Jan (Thu): Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz (7:30 PM IST)

16 Jan (Fri): Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants (7:30 PM IST)

17 Jan (Sat): UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians (3:00 PM IST)

17 Jan (Sat): Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

Vadodara Leg (BCA Stadium)

19 Jan (Mon): Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

20 Jan (Tue): Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians (7:30 PM IST)

22 Jan (Thu): Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz (7:30 PM IST)

24 Jan (Sat): Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals (7:30 PM IST)

26 Jan (Mon): Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians (7:30 PM IST)

27 Jan (Tue): Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals (7:30 PM IST)

29 Jan (Thu): UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

30 Jan (Fri): Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians (7:30 PM IST)

1 Feb (Sun): Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz (7:30 PM IST)

The Knockouts (Vadodara)

3 Feb (Tue): Eliminator - 2nd Place vs 3rd Place (7:30 PM IST)

5 Feb (Thu): The Final - 1st Place vs Winner of Eliminator (7:30 PM IST)

Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Telecast And Live Streaming:

Here are the WPL 2026 broadcast details across the world:

India:

TV: Star Sports Network (including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, and Star Sports Select 1).

Streaming: JioHotstar app and website (following the recent platform merger).

United Kingdom:

TV: Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.

Streaming: Sky Go app and Khel Now.

Australia:

TV: Fox Cricket.

Streaming: Kayo Sports and Khel Now.

USA & Canada:

TV: Willow TV.

Streaming: Willow TV app and Khel Now.

South Africa:

TV: SuperSport (Cricket channel).

Streaming: SuperSport app and Khel Now.

New Zealand:

TV: Sky Sport NZ.

Streaming: Sky Go and Khel Now.