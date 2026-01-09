Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman's release from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season triggered a never-before-seen cricketing conflict between the two nations. Mustafizur, who was bought for £9.20 crore in the auction last month, was let go, leaving the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) angry. However, the last few days saw rumours of the BCCI contemplating a U-turn on the decision surface on social media. But the BCB president has rubbished the claims.

Since Mustafizur's IPL exit was confirmed, the BCCI and the BCB have been at loggerheads over multiple matters. Bangladesh has already banned the telecast of IPL matches in the country until further notice, whilst also refusing to travel to India for the forthcoming T20 World Cup.

Reports also suggested that BCCI officials weren't consulted before Mustafizur's release was ordered, with the order coming from the absolute top of the hierarchy. As rumours suggested that the Indian board has had a change of heart, amid the growing controversy, BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul has refuted the claims.

"I have not had any written or verbal discussions (with the BCCI) regarding Mustafizur's (return to the IPL). I have not spoken to anyone from my board about this. There is no truth to this news," Bulbul was quoted as saying by the Ajker newspaper.

Tamim Iqbal Bats For Dialogue

Former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal has urged the BCB to avoid being driven by "public emotion" while deciding the national team's participation in next month's T20 World Cup in India, as any such call would have an "impact 10 years down the line".

Bangladesh have expressed reluctance to tour India for the event starting 7 February and want their matches to be shifted to co-host Sri Lanka, citing security concerns.

"The situation is a bit critical at the moment, and making a sudden comment right now is difficult. But one thing you must keep in mind is that many issues can often be resolved through dialogue if everyone comes together," Tamim was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"You have to consider where Bangladesh stands in world cricket and what the future of Bangladesh cricket could be and then make decisions accordingly," he said.

Bangladesh sports ministry adviser Asif Nazrul has taken a hard-line position on the change of venue, citing national pride and continuing a rising anti-India sentiment in the government corridors.

With PTI Inputs