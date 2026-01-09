Bangladesh cricketers could soon be forced to switch bat sponsors after leading Indian sports manufacturer SG decided not to continue its association, amid escalating cricketing and diplomatic tensions between the two neighbouring nations. The turbulence between the two Asian nations started when the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders released Bangladesh premier bowler Mustafizur Rehman from their squad, following a directive from the BCCI. After the pacer's release, the Bangladesh Cricket Board first refused to grant a no-objection certificate to Mustafizur for playing in the IPL. It also requested the ICC to shift its matches in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, which is set to start on 7th February, from India to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns.

India's sports manufacturer SG currently sponsors Bangladesh's top players, including captain Litton Das, Yasir Rabbi and Mominul Haque. The players have not been officially informed about SG's decision not to renew the contract, but their agents have hinted at the development.

"It looks like that is likely to be the case in the coming days," one of the Bangladeshi cricketers was quoted as saying by www.telecomasia.net.

SG's boycott move could hurt the Bangladesh sports industry, as other manufacturers are also likely to follow suit.

"I think other manufacturers also might opt not to sponsor our cricketers," a source involved in player sponsorships told www.telecomasia.net

The BCB had approached the ICC after holding an emergency meeting on January 4, formally requesting that Bangladesh's fixtures be moved to ensure the safety of players and officials.

While the ICC decision on shifting Bangladesh Cricket Team matches to Sri Lanka for the T20 World Cup 2026 is still pending, the Asian team is currently slated to feature in Group C of the tournament. Bangladesh is scheduled to play matches against West Indies, Italy and England in Kolkata on February 7, 9 and 14, respectively, before a final group fixture against Nepal in Mumbai on February 17.

