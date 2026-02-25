Jammu and Kashmir skipper Paras Dogra has been fined by the BCCI for head-butting Karnataka substitute KV Aneesh during the Ranji Trophy final Day on Wednesday, according to a report. Dogra's strange behaviour surprised one and all as he was captured on camera head-butting the silly point fielder Aneesh after getting a streaky boundary when Prasidh had literally squared him up. It wasn't clear if any of Aneesh's words would have hurt the domestic legend, who confronted Aneesh and butted on Aneesh's helmet, prompting his senior teammate Mayank Agarwal to interject and stand between the two.

An animated Agarwal was seen exchanging words with Dogra as on-field umpires Rohan Pandit and Ulhas Gandhe rightly intervened. After some point, even Karnataka skipper Devdutt Padikkal was seen talking to the umpires, complaining about Dogra.

The 21-season Ranji veteran "has been fined 50 per cent of his match-fees," according to Cricbuzz. While the official announcement from BCCI match referee Narayanan Kutty will only come after the end of the game, physical handling of opposition player obviously leads to sanctions and match bans. In this case, the doyen of domestic cricket is set to escape with a mild punishment.

Dogra made a gutsy 70 but his intentional head-butting of Karnataka substitute KV Aneesh overshadowed an otherwise solid batting performance from Jammu and Kashmir, who reached 527 for 6 at stumps on the second day of the Ranji Trophy final.

Dogra along with keeper-batter Kanhaiya Wadhawan (70) and Sahil Lotra (57 batting), all made handsome contributions as it became a real toil for the Karnataka bowlers, save Prasidh Krishna (3/90 in 29 overs), who didn't make much of an impact.

Brief Scores: Jammu and Kashmir 527/6 in 156 overs (Shubham Pundir 121, Yawer Hassan 88, Paras Dogra 70, Kanhaiya Wadhawan 70, Sahil Lotra 54 batting, Prasidh Krishna 3/90) vs Karnataka