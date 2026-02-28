One of the most dynamic young cricketers to rise from Jammu and Kashmir in recent years, Abdul Samad has steadily built a reputation as a fearless power-hitter in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL). Born on 28 October 2001 in Kalakote, Rajouri district, Samad's journey from the treacherous mountains of Pir Panjal to India's biggest T20 stage reflects the expanding cricketing ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir. Spotted early by local coaches, Samad progressed swiftly through age-group cricket under the aegis of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA). A right-handed batter who can bowl leg-breaks, he made his domestic debut as a teenager and announced himself during the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season with audacious stroke play and an ability to change the tempo of an innings.

In first-class cricket, Samad has featured in 38 matches, amassing 2,265 runs in 58 innings at an average of 44.41, including seven centuries and ten half-centuries. He has also taken 41 catches and claimed seven wickets.

In List A cricket, he has scored 784 runs in 32 matches at a strike rate of 118.07, registering one century and six fifties, along with three wickets.

His T20 numbers underline his explosive credentials: 1,766 runs in 110 matches at a strike rate of 148.03, with five half-centuries and a tally of 114 fours and 111 sixes.

Samad has carved a niche as a middle-order aggressor, emerging as a rare T20 specialist from Jammu and Kashmir. His performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy strengthened his reputation as a dependable finisher.

Samad's breakthrough moment came when he was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, a landmark achievement for a cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir in the modern era. Across 63 IPL appearances for two franchises, he has scored 741 runs at a strike rate of 151.84, striking 50 sixes and 45 fours, and picking up two wickets.

Primarily deployed as a finisher, Samad is tasked with accelerating in the death overs, a role demanding nerve and clean hitting. Over successive seasons, he has shown improvement in composure, shot selection and match awareness, while also contributing sharp fielding and part-time leg-spin.

Though best known for his T20 exploits, Samad continues to represent Jammu and Kashmir in domestic competitions, signalling growing maturity and adaptability in longer formats, reinforcing his credentials beyond white-ball cricket.

Samad's ascent from Rajouri to the IPL has become a source of inspiration for aspiring cricketers across the Union Territory. His success highlights the strengthening grassroots framework and competitive ambition within J&K cricket.

At just 24, Abdul Samad stands as one of the region's most promising talents, a cricketer who continues to evolve on the national stage.