Born in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, Auqib Nabi's rise from local academies to the pinnacle of India's domestic cricket is a testament to grit and persistence in the face of limited resources. The five-wicket haul in the Ranji Trophy final against Karnataka was his seventh of the season. The right-arm medium-fast bowler has emerged as one of the country's most effective pace bowlers in recent seasons. In the current season of the Ranji Trophy, Auqib Nabi has taken the game to another level, becoming central to Jammu and Kashmir's historic journey to their maiden Ranji title. The highest wicket-taker of the season, Nabi has taken 60 wickets including a 12-wicket haul against Madhya Pradesh and a five-wicket haul against Bengal in the semifinal that helped J&K chase down a target and secure their spot in the final.

With the bat, he has also played crucial supporting innings, exemplifying his all-round value, a trait reflected in his career tally with the bat and ball in first-class cricket.

Earlier in the 2025 Duleep Trophy, representing North Zone, Auqib made headlines by doing something almost no bowler before him has managed: four wickets in four consecutive balls. The burst came against East Zone, where he finished with figures of 5/28, marking a feat that etched his name into the annals of domestic cricket as he became one of the very few bowlers in Indian domestic history to achieve such a rare streak.

Auqib's bowling is a blend of controlled aggression and tactical discipline. He consistently hits the right lengths, adjusts seam positions ingeniously and uses subtle variations to trouble batsmen across formats. His fitness and repeatable action have underpinned his ability to bowl long spells without loss of potency - a big reason why he has been so effective in the red-ball game.

Beyond raw figures, Auqib has been a balancing force in the J&K bowling attack, mentoring emerging pace talents and contributing strategic insights in fluctuating match conditions. His performances have significantly bolstered Jammu and Kashmir's competitiveness against established teams in Indian domestic cricket.

Still in his prime, Auqib Nabi's consistent performances this season have intensified conversations about his potential inclusion in higher representative honours. With his current Ranji tally and historic moments like the four-in-four burst, there's growing belief among pundits that his next breakthrough could come on an even bigger stage.

Auqib was roped in by Delhi Capitals for IPL 2026 for a whopping Rs 8.40 crore, a bid never earned by any J&K cricketer so far.