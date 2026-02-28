Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs 2 crore for the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team following its maiden Ranji Trophy triumph. Calling it a watershed moment for Jammu and Kashmir cricket, he said the landmark win has filled the entire region with pride and inspiration. In a post on X, Abdullah announced a cash reward of Rs 2 crore for the players and support staff after their "emphatic" victory over Karnataka on their home turf.

Abdullah on Friday dashed to Hubballi in Karnataka to cheer for the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team, which had taken a massive first-innings lead and was almost certain of lifting the trophy for the first time.

"The players will also be entitled to government appointments under the recently notified rules for outstanding sportspersons," Abdullah said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was in the stands at the KSCA Cricket Ground as Jammu and Kashmir edged closer to a historic maiden Ranji Trophy title on the fifth and final day of the summit clash against Karnataka here on Saturday. Calling it a defining moment for cricket in the Union Territory, Abdullah said he travelled to Hubballi to personally cheer the side as it moved closer to a historic triumph.

"I am in Hubballi to cheer the J&K cricket team as they seal a historic win. There hasn't been a single day in this five-day final when the team has not dominated the opposition," he said.

Abdullah was accompanied by his Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq, and the Administrator of the J&K Cricket Association.