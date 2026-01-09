Virat Kohli's brother Vikas shared a cryptic post on social media as the India icon gears up for a return to the nation's ODI team, for the upcoming series against New Zealand. Just days before the start of the series, Kohli became a talking point on social media as former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar questioned his decision to quit Test cricket, while opting to continue the 'easiest format' ODIs. Manjrekar's post came as he saw the likes of Joe Root and Steve Smith - two of the members of the Fab 4 in Test cricket - produce impressive performances in the Ashes.

Vikas, who has often defended his brother Virat on social media, didn't name anyone, but his post seems to have come in reaction to what Manjrekar said.

"SEEMS LIKE LOGON KI DAAL ROTI NAHI CHALTI. BINA VIRAT KOHLI KA NAAM LIYE HUE (It seems like people cannot run their houses without taking Virat Kohli's name)," Vikas wrote, a remark widely interpreted by fans as a response to Manjrekar.

What Sanjay Manjrekar Said On Virat Kohli

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar, in a video on his Instagram account, questioned Kohli's decision to quit Tests instead of fixing his flaws, while continuing to play the 'easiest format' ODIs.

"Well, as Joe Root attains new heights in Test cricket, my mind goes to Virat Kohli. He's walked away from Tests, and it's unfortunate that in the five years that he struggled before retiring, he didn't quite put his heart and soul into finding out the problems as to why he was averaging 31 for five years in Tests. That is for another time as to what he could have done. But I just feel sad that people like Joe Root and Steve Smith, Kane Williamson are really making a name for themselves in Test Cricket," Manjrekar said on his Instagram handle.

"It was okay, Virat Kohli just walked away from cricket, retired from all cricket. But that he's chosen to play one-day cricket actually disappoints me more, because this is a format which, for a top-order batter, I've said before as well, is the easiest format."

Virat Kohli Enjoying Purple Patch In ODIs

Kohli's performances over the last few months have seen him enter the new year in a "lethal purple patch," having dominated the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi before piling up a Don Bradman-esque average in ODI cricket. He smashed a brilliant 131 off 101 balls against Andhra and followed it up with a rapid 77 off 61 balls against Gujarat. These performances have served as a definitive statement of intent, proving that despite being 37 and having retired from the Test and T20I formats, his hunger for runs in limited-overs cricket remains undiminished.

Looking ahead, Kohli is the focal point of India's opening international assignment of the year: a three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting on 11 January in Vadodara. He enters this series on the cusp of several historic milestones, needing just 42 runs to surpass Kumar Sangakkara as the second-highest run-scorer in international cricket history.

Furthermore, he requires only 94 runs to overtake Sachin Tendulkar as India's leading ODI run-scorer against the Black Caps.