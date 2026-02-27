Pakistan live to fight another day at the T20 World Cup 2026. And they must thank England for that. In a high-stakes game, on which depended Pakistan's hopes of staying in the race for T20 World Cup semi-finals, England defeated New Zealand by four wickets at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Friday. While the Three Lions had already qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament, their win over the Blackcaps has given Pakistan big hope. As a result, Salman Agha and Co. are still in contention for the second remaining semi-final position from Super 8 Group 2. Given Sri Lanka were already eliminated from the tournament, the match between England and New Zealand concerned only Pakistan.

New Zealand have ended their Super Eight campaign, and now either they or Pakistan could make it to the semi-finals.

The Blackcaps have three points (in three matches) to their credit with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.390. On the other hand, Pakistan have one point with an NRR of -0.461 (in two matches), with a game left to play on Saturday.

Updated Group 2 Points Table -

If Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in their final game and surpass the NRR of New Zealand, Salman Agha and Co. will enter the semi-finals with three points. Otherwise, New Zealand will be through.

Pakistan need to beat Sri Lanka by 64 runs or complete the chase in 13.1 overs, depending on whether they bat first or second.

Earlier in the Super Eight, the Pakistan vs New Zealand game was washed out due to rain. As a result, both teams got a point each.

The two sides had contrasting outcomes after that, as the Blackcaps beat Sri Lanka by 61 runs to reach three points, while Salman Agha and Co. lost to England by two wickets.

Had New Zealand defeated England in their Super Eight match on Friday, they would have moved to five points, securing a place in the semi-finals. In that case, Pakistan would have been eliminated, as they could have reached a maximum of three points. However, England's win has kept Pakistan completely alive in the race for the semi-finals.

If Pakistan win their final Super Eight match against Sri Lanka, they will be tied at three points with New Zealand, and the team with the better NRR will advance to the knockouts.