Virat Kohli Scores His 5th IPL Century

Virat Kohli played like a man on mission in Kolkata. © BCCI/IPL
Virat Kohli played like a man on mission as he brought up his fifth century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during Royal Challengers Bangalore's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Friday. With his knock of 100 off 58 deliveries, Kohli claimed the second spot on the list of century makers in the tournament. Kings XI Punjab's Chris Gayle tops the list with six hundreds.
Australians David Warner and Shane Watson have four hundreds each.
