 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Virat Kohli Scores His 5th IPL Century

Updated: 19 April 2019 21:57 IST

Virat Kohli scored 100 off 58 deliveries against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

Virat Kohli Scores His 5th IPL Century
Virat Kohli played like a man on mission in Kolkata. © BCCI/IPL

Virat Kohli played like a man on mission as he brought up his fifth century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during Royal Challengers Bangalore's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Friday. With his knock of 100 off 58 deliveries, Kohli claimed the second spot on the list of century makers in the tournament. Kings XI Punjab's Chris Gayle tops the list with six hundreds.

Australians David Warner and Shane Watson have four hundreds each. 

Comments
Topics : Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata Knight Riders Virat Kohli IPL 2019 Cricket Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 35
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Best At Reading Match Situation, Fortunate To Have Him Behind The Stumps: Virat Kohli
MS Dhoni Best At Reading Match Situation, Fortunate To Have Him Behind The Stumps: Virat Kohli
IPL 2019, KKR vs RCB: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, KKR vs RCB: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Preview: KKR Face Andre Russell Injury Scare Before RCB Match
Preview: KKR Face Andre Russell Injury Scare Before RCB Match
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Turn Perfect Hosts For RCB Team Members
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Turn Perfect Hosts For RCB Team Members
IPL Form Won
IPL Form Won't Affect Virat Kohli In The World Cup, Feels Lockie Ferguson
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.