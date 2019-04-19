 
IPL Live Score, KKR vs RCB IPL Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Aim To Salvage Pride With Win Over Kolkata Knight Riders

Updated:4/19/2019 6:30:37 PM IST

IPL 2019, Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: KKR are better placed in the IPL 2019 points table.

KKR vs RCB IPL Score: Kolkata Knight Riders host Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens. © BCCI/IPL

All eyes will be on Andre Russell's availability when Kolkata Knight Riders host Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens in Kolkata for an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Friday. Russell was hit by a bouncer on his left shoulder during net practice on Wednesday, the same which got hit by a Harshal Patel bouncer earlier this season. Whether the hard-hitting Jamaican is available will be of paramount importance for KKR as the home team look to break their three-match losing streak. Russell was seen writhing in pain when he got hit by a ball bowled by a net bowler and KKR support staff were seen rushing to the ground. Team sources said there has not been any major fracture or dislocation but it remains to be seen whether he is fit for Friday's clash. (LIVE SCORECARD)


IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata

    Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). 
    Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 35 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
