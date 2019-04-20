Virat Kohli Foils Sunil Narine's 'Mankading' Chance In A Hilarious Way - Watch

Virat Kohli is a thorough competitor and does not leave things to chance as far as his game is concerned. During Royal Challengers Bangalore's Indian Premier League game against Kolkata Knight Riders , Sunil Narine stopped in his run-up while bowling the final delivery of the 18th over to Marcus Stoinis. Although the bowler did not look too keen on 'mankading' Virat Kohli, who was at the non-striker's end, the Indian skipper reacted in a hilarious fashion. Virat Kohli play-acted as if he was out of his crease, teasing the bowler to go for 'mankading'.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Kings XI Punjab skipper, had sparked an outrage after 'mankading' Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler in an IPL 12 match.

Virat Kohli brought up his fifth century in IPL as he scored 100 off 58 deliveries at Eden Gardens.

Kohli claimed the second spot on the list of century makers in the tournament.

Kings XI Punjab's Chris Gayle tops the list with six hundreds. Australians David Warner and Shane Watson have four hundreds each.

RCB scored 91 runs off the last five overs to post 213/4, their highest total of the season.

It was Moeen Ali who gave the much needed oxygen to their innings, smashing six sixes and five fours to seize momentum after a slow start.

Kohli and Ali shared 90 runs off 43 balls and there was no looking back after Ali's assault.

Kohli, who scored his first 50 off 40 balls, changed gears in the second half of his innings. Such was his domination that Kohli took just 17 balls for his second fifty.