Umpire Nigel Llong is in the eye of the storm as he could face an enquiry from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for alleged misconduct over the damaging of a door in the umpires' room after the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. The 50-year-old umpire from England was involved in an argument with RCB skipper Virat Kohli over a contentious no-ball. Llong had signalled a no-ball bowled by Umesh Yadav during the SRH inning. However, TV replays showed that it was a legitimate delivery.

A BCCI official told PTI that Llong might have some explaining to do but the matter will not cost him his place as a designated umpire for the IPL final to be held in Hyderabad.

The BCCI, it is learnt, is in a dilemma on whether to even consider taking such a step "for a moment's indiscretion". In Bengaluru, Karnataka State Cricket Association secretary R Sudhakar Rao said the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has demanded action against Llong. Rao, however, did say that the 50-year-old had paid for the damage caused.

"We have reported the matter to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and hopefully action will be taken against Nigel Llong. If the players are punished for their misdemeanour and fined their match fees then why not the umpires," Rao said.

"I didn't speak to umpire Llong but I spoke to match referee Narayanan Kutty. I am hopeful COA will take action," he added.

Llong paid Rs 5000 after he was confronted by the KSCA officials and had demanded a receipt of the payment.

Llong has stood in 56 Tests, 123 ODIs and 32 T20 Internationals in his career and will be standing in the upcoming World Cup in the United Kingdom, starting May 30.

(With PTI inputs)