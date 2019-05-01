Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Umesh Yadav gave an honest assessment of his performance in this edition of the IPL, stating that his form has been far from ideal and not up to the standards expected of him. He has played 10 matches for RCB , where he has taken eight wickets, averaging 40.62 and an economy rate of 9.6. Speaking at the post-match press conference after the washout against the Rajasthan Royals, Umesh said, “I think it's difficult, because it's part of every bowler. Sometimes we are getting good days, sometimes we're having bad days, so I think this is a phase from 4-6 months.”

He believes that the reason everyone is talking about his poor bowling performances is because of his inconsistent selection in the Indian squad, “I'm not playing too many One-days, T20s. I'm just picked for two games, three games and after that, again dropped, because everyone is thinking I'm not giving my best.”

Umesh Yadav has played in only four ODI's in 2018. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, in the same year, have played 14 and 13 respectively.

“Last time I was the highest wicket-taker for RCB, and this year it's not happening, so definitely I'm feeling very bad, because I'm not doing that again for my team,” Umesh added.

In IPL 2018, Umesh took 20 wickets for RCB in 14 matches, with a bowling average of 20.9, and an economy rate of 7.86. His best figures were 3-23 in four overs against the Kings XI Punjab.

He further adds “Sometimes, too many things are going on in the head. I'm not having my time this year. Actually, my rhythm is not going my way.”

RCB play their last match in IPL 2019 at home against SunRisers Hyderabad on May 4.