IPL 2019

Shreyas Gopal's Hat-Trick That Knocked The Wind Out Of RCB - Watch

Updated: 01 May 2019 11:13 IST

Shreyas Gopal now has 18 wickets from 13 matches in IPL 2019.

Shreyas Gopal
Shreyas Gopal finished his one-over quota with figures of three for 12. © AFP

Shreyas Gopal removed Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis to claim his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) hat-trick during a rain-hit fixture between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday. Gopal's hat-trick was the second of ongoing IPL 2019 after Sam Curran's hat-trick in Kings XI Punjab's fixture against Delhi Capitals at in Mohali led his team to a win in the final over. With the match reduced to five-over-per-side, Gopal, whose hat-trick is 19th in IPL history, finished his one-over quota with figures of three for 12.

Shreyas Gopal also became only the third Indian player after Amit Mishra and Yuvraj Singh to pick up multiple hat-tricks in the Twenty20 format. Gopal had bagged a hat-trick in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018-19 for Karnataka against Haryana.

As far as the match is concerned, Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith won the toss and decided to field.

With just five overs to bat, Virat Kohli, firing on all cylinders, hit the first two balls from Varun Aaron for sixes. His fellow opener AB de Villiers also started with two boundaries.

Kohli then hit Shreyas Gopal for his third six but was dismissed for a seven-ball 25. On the next delivery, Gopal removed AB de Villiers.
 
Marcus Stoinis walked out to face the hat-trick ball and ended up hitting it straight to the fielder at mid-off.

Shreyas Gopal now has 18 wickets from 13 matches in the 2019 IPL.

Chasing 63 to win, the visitors were 41/1 in 3.2 overs when the rain returned to the Chinnaswamy with Sanju Samson (28 off 13) being their top-scorer.

RCB got a point from the called off game, taking them to nine points from 13 games, ending all their hopes of progressing in the tournament.

