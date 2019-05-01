 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore Knocked Out After Rain Washes Out Thriller Against Rajasthan Royals

Updated: 01 May 2019 00:59 IST

Shreyas Gopal claimed a memorable hat-trick in a five overs a side contest that was eventually called off due to rain.

IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore Knocked Out After Rain Washes Out Thriller Against Rajasthan Royals
Shreyas Gopal dismissed Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis to claim a hat-trick. © BCCI/IPL

Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal took a memorable hat-trick in a five overs a side contest that was eventually called off due to intermittent rain, pushing Royal Challengers Bangalore out of the IPL playoffs race on Tuesday. Needing 22 off the final 10 balls, Royals were favourites to pocket two points but showers lashed Chinnaswamy again and both teams had to share a point each. The no result keeps Royals mathematically alive in the tournament as they have 11 points from 13 games with one match to go.

The visitors were 41 for one in 3.2 overs when the rain returned to the Chinnaswamy with Sanju Samson (28 off 13) being their top-scorer.

RCB got a point from the called off game, taking them to nine points from 13 games, ending all their hopes of progressing in the tournament.

Royals limited RCB to 62 for seven in five overs following Gopal's hat-trick. Royals had won the toss and opted to field but rain arrived and delayed the start of the game by three hours and thirty minutes.

The game finally began after a long delay, courtesy a commendable effort from the ground staff which readied the ground following multiple spells of heavy rain.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli (25 off 7) was on fire from ball one, depositing pacer Varun Aaron for a straight six. The loyal fans of the hosts, who stayed back for hours in the hope of a game, managed to get their money's worth with Kohli smashing Aaron for another six before AB de Villiers (10 off 4) got into the act as the first over went for 23 runs.

However, Gopal brought Royals right back into the game in the following over by removing Kohli and de Villiers off successive balls before sending back Marcus Stoinis for a memorable hat-trick.

With the following batsmen going for the big hits from the word go, RCB did manage to cross the 50-run mark. Royals pacer Oshane Thomas too made instant impact by taking two wickets in one over. 

Comments
Topics : Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Sanju Samson Shreyas Gopal IPL 2019 Cricket Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 49
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal took a memorable hat-trick
  • The match was eventually called off due to intermittent rain
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore were forced out of the IPL playoffs race
Related Articles
RCB vs RR IPL Highlights: Rain Washes Out Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Match In Bengaluru
RCB vs RR IPL Highlights: Rain Washes Out Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Match In Bengaluru
IPL 2019, RCB vs RR: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, RCB vs RR: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019: Rejuvenated Rajasthan Royals Take On Royal Challengers Bangalore With Eyes On Playoffs
IPL 2019: Rejuvenated Rajasthan Royals Take On Royal Challengers Bangalore With Eyes On Playoffs
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.