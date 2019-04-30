Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals will be desperate to register a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore, who were forced out of contention for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 playoffs by Delhi Capitals on Sunday. The two teams will face-off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. With Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals already qualified for the IPL 2019 playoffs, Rajasthan Royals' chances will rest on victories in both their remaining matches or one win and hope CSK, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals win over their respective opponents. Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes' absence will add to Rajasthan's pressure, more so when Archer's 12-ball 27 for a winning cause against Kolkata Knight Riders is taken into account. Jos Buttler, who had 311 runs and three fifties in eight innings, had also returned to England for World Cup preparations. The change in captaincy - replacing Ajnkya Rahane with Steve Smith - helped Rajasthan bring their campaign back on track by beating Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. RR's last win at the Eden Gardens could galvanise their players to believe in themselves, after Ryan Parag led a dramatic late comeback. (LIVE SCORECARD)