 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Watch: Virat Kohli Celebrates In Style After Losing 9th Toss In IPL 2019

Updated: 28 April 2019 19:08 IST

Virat Kohli's fortunes did not change at his home ground as he lost yet another toss in the IPL 2019.

Watch: Virat Kohli Celebrates In Style After Losing 9th Toss In IPL 2019
Virat Kohli showed he is a sport with a brilliant gesture. © BCCI/IPL

Virat Kohli's fortunes did not change at his home ground as he lost his ninth toss from 12 matches when Delhi Capitals (DC) hosted Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on Sunday. After he made the wrong call, Shreyas Iyer opted to bat and while he was in conversation with Anjum Chopra in the middle, Kohli proved he is a sport and celebrated the moment. The RCB skipper made a nine symbol with his fingers and then pumped up his fist.

Watch the entire incident here:

The capital franchise posted 187 for five in 20 overs after opting to bat. Shikhar Dhawan (50) and Iyer (52) played brilliant individual knocks to help the hosts post a challenging total.

The home team reached to 88/1 at the halfway mark as the duo shared a 68-run stand and looked to set a huge target.

However, there was a shift in momentum as Yuzvendra Chahal, who was the pick of the bowlers, dismissed Dhawan as he tried to reach out and sweep the ball in the 13th over. The spinner than dismissed danger man Rishabh Pant for 7 in his next over.

Delhi then lost wickets of Iyer and Colin Ingram (11) in quick succession.

Delhi were struggling at 141 for 5 when Rutherford ( 28 off 13 balls) and Patel (16 off 9) walked in to share a 46-run partnership with 20 runs coming off the last over.

The Bangalore franchise, who have won three matches on a trot, must win all their remaining matches to stay alive in the lucrative T20 tournament.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals Virat Kohli IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli's fortunes did not change at his home ground
  • The capital franchise posted 187 for five in 20 overs
  • The Bangalore franchise must win all matches to remain alive in IPL 2019
Related Articles
Aaron Finch Thanks "All-Time Greats" Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni For Wonderful Gesture
Aaron Finch Thanks "All-Time Greats" Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni For Wonderful Gesture
IPL Live Score, DC vs RCB IPL Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore In A Spot Of Bother In Delhi
IPL Live Score, DC vs RCB IPL Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore In A Spot Of Bother In Delhi
Virat Kohli "Ready To Vote In Gurugram On May 12", Posts Voter ID On Instagram
Virat Kohli "Ready To Vote In Gurugram On May 12", Posts Voter ID On Instagram
IPL 2019, DC vs RCB: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, DC vs RCB: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019 Preview: Delhi Capitals Look To Reach Playoff Cut-Off, Host Resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL 2019 Preview: Delhi Capitals Look To Reach Playoff Cut-Off, Host Resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.