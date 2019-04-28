 
Aaron Finch Thanks "All-Time Greats" Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni For Wonderful Gesture

Updated: 28 April 2019 16:13 IST

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli had shared their Team India jerseys with Aaron Finch after Australia's tour to India earlier in 2019.

Aaron Finch showed his respect for MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli. © Instagram

Aaron Finch, Australia's limited-overs skipper, took time out to show his respect for "all-time greats" MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli for their wonderful gesture, which took place when his side toured India earlier this year. Finch led Australia to a clean sweep in the Twenty20 International (T20I) series. Later, Australia came from behind to clinch the One-Day International (ODI) series 3-2. But along with the series victories, Aaron Finch also took home the Team India jerseys of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli given to him by star duo after the end of the tour.

Finch on Sunday took to Instagram to thank the Indian duo and said, "the respect I have for 2 of the games all time greats is huge!"

After the ODI series against India, Finch led Australia to a 5-0 whitewash against Pakistan in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Finch had hit two centuries with the highest score of an unbeaten 153 and identical number of 50+ scores in the series which was Australia's final assignment before the World Cup 2019.

Australia will be next seen in action during the World Cup 2019 practice matches against England and Sri Lanka respectively.

The defending champions will however put their title on defence from June 1, when they take on minnows Afghanistan at the County Ground in Bristol.

Australia will then face the Windies before taking on heavyweights India on June 9 at the Kennington Oval in London.

