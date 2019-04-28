Virat Kohli is "ready" to cast his vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha election, an Instagram story by the Indian cricket team captain said on Sunday. Sharing his voter ID on Instagram, Virat Kohli said: "Ready to vote in Gurugram on the 12th May. Are you?" However, Virat Kohli later deleted the story, perhaps due to his personal information coming out in the public domain. Soon after, though, Virat Kohli again posted the front of his voter ID but this time blurred the ID No. in his post. Virat Kohli is currently leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Photo Credit: Instagram

Along with Haryana, voting will also be held in Delhi on May 12. Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are the other states that will vote on the same day.

The result of the elections will be announced on May 23.

Incidentally, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the IPL 2019 final on May 12. Kohli-led RCB are currently placed at the bottom of the points table with four wins and seven losses in 11 matches.

If RCB manage to win all three remaining league stage matches, they might book themselves a playoffs berth.

If RCB enter final, it will be difficult for skipper Kohli to vote in Gurugram as he will have to vote in morning and return to Hyderabad for the summit clash by evening.

Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow cricketers playing the IPL to cast their votes wherever they are playing matches.

He also urged voters to exercise their voting rights in the April-May national election.

"Always thought voting is the fulcrum of our democracy and I definitely would like to urge the entire country, each and every one of you from every nook and corner of our country to vote and choose their rightful leader," he tweeted.

"I would also like to request you Narendra Modi sir to enable every cricketer playing in the IPL to be allowed to cast their votes from whichever place they find themselves at," he wrote.

In the ongoing IPL 2019, Kohli has scored 400 runs in 11 matches with a hundred-plus knock for RCB.