Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of T20I Series vs South Africa, India Dealt Big Blow Ahead Of T20 World Cup: Report
Out-of-form India vice-captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the last two T20I games against South Africa with a toe injury
Out-of-form India vice-captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the last two T20I games against South Africa with a toe injury, sources close to the team told PTI. It is learnt that Gill has sustained the injury during training session and all precautionary measures are being taken to ensure his speedy recovery. Sanju Samson is likely to play as an opener in Gill's place. (India vs South Africa 4th T20I Live Updates)
